Hartford City Police asking for help locating person(s) who shot, killed dogs

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The Hartford City Police Department is asking for the publics’ help to locate the person(s) who shot and killed dogs.

On Sunday, officers were called to Monroe and Patterson Streets in Hartford in reference to a dog that had been found shot. When police arrived they found a white pit bull and a white puppy both shot and deceased.

According to police, the dogs appeared to have been killed several days prior.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 765-348-4819.