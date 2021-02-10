Hartford City man arrested after police find more than 700 pictures of child porn

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A Hartford City man is behind bars after police say the man uploaded hundreds of pictures of child pornography.

The Jay County Sheriff’s Department received a top from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after a social media platform called MeWe.com reported 9 questionable images uploaded to its server. According to police, those pictures depicted child pornography.

Police were able to track the IP address to a home in the 700 block of South Walnut Street in Hartford City and obtained a search warrant for both the home and the website.

During the search of the website, police found an additional 707 images of either sexually suggestive or full child pornography of prepubescent females ages 5 to 11, police said.

Then, on Wednesday, the Jay County Sheriff’s Department along with Hartford City Police, Indiana State Police, and the FBI conducted a search warrant of the house and took George Thomas into custody.

Thomas was arrested on charges of child solicitation and distribution of child pornography. He is being held in the Blackford County Jail.

While the investigation is still underway, police do not believe Thomas created the images or that he knew the victims. At this time police say it’s more likely that he collected the images and uploaded them.

“It definitely happens everywhere,” Sgt. Derek Bogenschutz said. “It’s definitely not the first and it definitely won’t be the last locally or in Indiana.”

Sgt. Bogenschutz said the department will be working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to try to identity victims.