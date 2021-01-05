Handgun stolen out of trooper’s squad car; ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect sought

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana State Police have asked for the public’s help to find the person who took a firearm out of a trooper’s vehicle as it sat in a driveway on the northeast side of Indianapolis this past weekend.

In the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday, a Sig Sauer P227 .45 caliber police-issued handgun was taken from a marked Indiana State Police vehicle. The squad car was parked in a private driveway of a home in the Pine Springs West neighborhood, near 75th Street and Hague Road.

A surveillance camera on a neighboring home captured images of a white male carrying a rifle as he tried to break into a white pick-up truck, state police said. Investigators believe the images were taken before the unlawful entry into the police vehicle, but the close proximity leads investigators to believe the same male suspect is responsible for the handgun theft.

The rifle the suspect was carrying was not the weapon stolen from the ISP vehicle.

Indiana State Police

Indiana State Police

Indiana State Police

Indiana State Police

The stolen handgun will have a serial number that begins with ISP followed by four digits (ISP0000). The handgun also has an Indiana State Police stamp on top of the frame.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477 or at www.crimetips.org.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, state police said.