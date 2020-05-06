Hammond road rage shootings kills 1, injures 3 others

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Police in Hammond blame road rage for a shooting that left one man dead and three other persons injured, including one in critical condition.

Lt. Steve Kellogg says a road rage incident in the area of Cline Avenue and Michigan Street preceded the shooting Tuesday night. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says 25-year-old Uriel Arambula of Hammond, was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m. Police say another man was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition.

Two other gunshot victims were being treated at a local hospital. There was no immediate word on suspects.

