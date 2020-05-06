Live Now
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s daily COVID-19 response update

Hammond road rage shootings kills 1, injures 3 others

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Police in Hammond blame road rage for a shooting that left one man dead and three other persons injured, including one in critical condition.

Lt. Steve Kellogg says a road rage incident in the area of Cline Avenue and Michigan Street preceded the shooting Tuesday night. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says 25-year-old Uriel Arambula of Hammond, was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m. Police say another man was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition.

Two other gunshot victims were being treated at a local hospital. There was no immediate word on suspects.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss