HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A police chase that spanned three counties came to an end in Hopkinsville on Wednesday.

The Greenville Police Department (GPD) says at around 10:01 a.m. on May 24, police were dispatched to assist McLean County Sheriff’s Department and Central City Police Department with a pursuit of a maroon Ford Fusion that was headed on KY 189 Bypass towards Greenville.

Police say as the suspect vehicle was approaching Greenville Officers while attempting to deploy their stop sticks, the suspect vehicle was able to maneuver around the stop sticks while firing multiple rounds from a firearm at Greenville Officers. GPD says officers then assisted in the pursuit down KY 189 South into Christian County where they terminated their part in the pursuit.

Police say the suspect was apprehended in Christian County by the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police and Hopkinsville Police Department after the suspect vehicle collided with a telephone pole. No Greenville officers were injured in the pursuit.

Police say they received a tip that 31 year old Cody Pacomio Gene Alire had warrants in connection with probation violations in Indiana.

Deputies spotted Alire in a stolen vehicle in McLean county. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, authorities say Alire fired multiple shots at officers. The chase went through McLean, Muhlenburg, and Christian counties.

Alire is being treated at Jenny Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville for minor injuries. Officers say he will be booked on multiple charges including attempted murder, theft of a vehicle, theft of a handgun, and fleeing and evading police.

Officers say they expect additional charges to be filed. The McLean County Sheriff says Alire’s current charges are:

Attempted Murder – 2 counts

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Theft of a Handgun

Possession of Handgun By Convicted Felon

Fleeing and Evading Police 1st degree

The incident was first reported as an officer-involved shooting.