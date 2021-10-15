Gun confiscated at Snider High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun apparently brought to school by a student was confiscated at Snider High School on Thursday.

In a letter to Snider families, Principal Chad Hissong said at some point during the school day, adminstartors learned that a student “may have brought a weapon to school.”

Hissong said the student was immediately located and the gun was confiscated. It’s unknown it the gun was loaded or if there was a threat of violence at the school.

“I appreciate the quick reaction of students, parents and staff in resolving this situation,” Hissong wrote. “We take student and staff safety seriously, and we will follow the FWCS Code of Conduct in addressing this situation.”

It’s not immediately know what discipline could be in store for the student. Possession of a firearm on school property is a felony in Indiana.

In the letter, Hissong encourage students to report anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable.