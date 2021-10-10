Guilty plea in fatal shooting outside Indiana high school

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges in a shooting that happened in a northwestern Indiana high school’s parking lot that killed one teenager and injured another.

The shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. March 15 after a fist fight outside Merrillville High School.

Authorities say Leonard Young of Michigan City fatally shot 18-year-old Tyree Riley of Merrillville in the chest as Riley rode in a car leaving the scene.

The 19-year-old driver suffered a graze wound to his head.

Young admitted to felony charges of reckless homicide and battery with a deadly weapon during a Lake County court hearing on Friday, with prosecutors dropping murder charges.

