Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation

FILE – In this photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office shows Matthew Aimers. A judge in Pennsylvania has sentenced Aimers, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage waitress at his wedding reception, to probation. Matthew Aimers, of Willingboro, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, to indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and simple assault. (Bucks County District Attorney’s Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) A judge in Pennsylvania has sentenced a New Jersey man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage waitress at his wedding reception to probation.

Matthew Aimers of Willingboro, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Thursday to indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and simple assault. Under terms of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to six years’ probation. The more serious charges of indecent assault, imprisonment of a minor and harassment were dropped.

The prosecutor told The Philadelphia Inquirer the decision was made after consulting with the victim. Authorities said Aimers asked the waitress to “go outside and make out,” and he followed her into a bathroom where he exposed himself and sexually assaulted her.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.