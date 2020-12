Copper Spoon’s owner, Gary Skeel said the theft happened between 1 and 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Miracle on Jefferson Christmas Cocktail Pop-Up Bar was robbed by two men early Sunday morning.

“Some real Grinch’s decided to break into the tent last night, and we were robbed,” Miracle on Jefferson wrote on Instagram. “Only 4 days left of 2020, y’all.”

Copper Spoon’s owner, Gary Skeel said the theft happened between 1 and 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

In it’s Instagram post, the pop-up bar also announced it will not open on Sunday.