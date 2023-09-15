GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three people, including a teenager, are facing multiple felony charges after authorities reportedly found drugs during a traffic stop south of Marion, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:23 a.m. Friday, deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 9 and County Road 650 South after noticing a vehicle speeding.

During the traffic stop, deputies noticed a large amount of cash in the lap of one of the five passengers, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 unit with the Gas City Police Department later arrived, conducted a free air search, and reportedly notified authorities that illegal narcotics were inside the vehicle.

After authorities searched the vehicle, they reportedly found 40 grams of M30 pills, eight grams of “suspected” cocaine, over $3,600 in cash, and a gun, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Willie Oxendine, 18-year-old Alonzo Johnson and an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile after the traffic stop.

All three suspects face at least three felony charges related to possessing and dealing cocaine or narcotics.

The Fairmount Police Department also assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.