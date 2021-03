GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help identify two men who broke into a home in Marion.

Photo courtesy of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page

In a Facebook post, the department asks that anyone with information contact Detective Erin Keppeler at 765-662-9864 ext. 4215.

It is unclear when the break-in occurred.