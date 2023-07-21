(WANE) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) and the Hartford City Police Department helped U.S. Marshals arrest a “wanted fugitive” during a pursuit across two counties Friday.

The GCSO received a request to assist the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) around 9:30 a.m. Friday by conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by someone who had two warrants.

When authorities tried to initiate a traffic stop on Interstate 69 in Grant County, the vehicle fled, leading to a pursuit into Blackford County.

Hartford City police were able to deploy stop sticks and end the pursuit in the area of State Road 3 and County Road 200 North.

Indiana State Police arrested the driver, Charles Buckner, without incident, but the passenger wanted by the USMS, Jaylen Brancheau, fled into a cornfield before being arrested a “short time later.”

The GCSO said Brancheau was wanted on “escape warrants” and is being held at the Blackford County Jail.

Buckner is being held in the Grant County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, assisting a criminal, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana, according to the GCSO.