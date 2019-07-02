Grand jury indicts former state trooper on more sex charges

by: The Associated Press

EATON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general says a grand jury has indicted a former state trooper accused of sexually assaulting three people in the course of his work and a fourth victim who is a minor.

The attorney general’s office says the additional charges in the indictment Monday in Preble County mean former trooper Christopher Ward now faces a total of three felony counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual battery. The latter charges include a specification that could carry harsher sentencing if he were convicted and labeled a “sexually violent predator.”

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for Ward’s attorney.

The 44-year-old former state trooper from Eaton initially was charged in February over allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with an adult in 2015 and a minor in 2018.

