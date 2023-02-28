GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — A Grabill man accused of firing his .357 revolver at a pickup truck that had driven onto his property and destroyed his barn is now facing a felony charge.

The Allen County Police Department 56-year-old Timothy A. Anderson on a preliminary felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon this past Friday.

According to police, Anderson was asleep in his camper just after midnight when he heard a loud noise outside. When he went to investigate, he told police in Allen Superior Court documents a vehicle that started driving in his direction.

Timothy A. Anderson

When the vehicle reached a tree line in the yard, Anderson yelled at the driver and shot two warning shots at the vehicle using the .357 revolver from his barn. He advised that he aimed one shot in the air and the other towards the wood line before the driver eventually crashed into Anderson’s barn.

Anderson stated that the defendant did not make any threatening gestures to him, but still believed he posed a threat at this time. The victim was inside the vehicle when both shots were fired.

Following the gunshots, Anderson returned to his camper where he called the police.

Anderson said in court documents he did not have intentions to shoot the vehicle, despite revealing to the emergency dispatcher he called that he did. They also said that neither the vehicle nor the victim posed any threat to Anderson during the time he fired the gunshots.

After police took Anderson into custody, he stated his regrets for firing his gun.

He has since been released from Allen County Jail on a $2,500 bond.