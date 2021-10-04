Good Samaritans help LaGrange County sheriff’s deputy after man throws object at his face

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Bunker Hill, Indiana man faces multiple charges after police say he threw an object that hit the face of a LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy during a foot chase last week.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was involved in an investigation on Wednesday, September 29, at a home in the 6600 S block of County Road 550 E when the incident took place.

It was around 6:30 p.m. when Randy Becker took off running from the deputy. During the chase Becker threw what was described as a ‘blunt object’ at the deputy, hitting him in the face. With the help of two Good Samaritans, the deputy was able to capture Becker who was then arrested.

Becker was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement a Class A Misdemeanor, Battery On a Public Safety Official Level 5 Felony, and an Outstanding Warrant out of Noble County Indiana.