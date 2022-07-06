FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A juvenile girl is in the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after being found in a backyard in the south side of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning.

Police say they arrived at 512 Picadilly Circle at around 11am in response to an “unknown problem.” Upon arrival, they found a girl under the age of 18 who had been shot. She was then brought to a hospital in critical condition.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Team was summoned to the scene, began investigating, and arrested another juvenile girl who they found at a separate location. She is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder.

The identities of the girls haven’t been released by the FWPD.

Assisting in this investigation were FWPD Crime Scene units, Vice/Narcotics, Department of Child Services, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.