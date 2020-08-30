Girl, 7, killed in drive-by shooting during party in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending a birthday party in northern Indiana.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Saturday evening when multiple shots were fired from a vehicle driving by the home in South Bend.

The girl was seriously injured and later died at a hospital. Although several people were standing in front of the home, she was the only victim.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

