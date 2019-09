GAS CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The case of a Gas City woman accused of killing her step-daughter could take a new turn.

A court filing shows Amanda Carmack has filed a notice of using mental disease or defect as a defense.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to seek life in prison without parole.

Carmack faces multiple charges, including murder, after police found 10-year-old Skylea Carmack’s body in a shed behind Amanda Carmack’s house earlier this month.

Her trial is scheduled for February.