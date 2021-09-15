Gas City woman convicted of killing stepdaughter sentenced to life

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – The woman convicted of killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced to life without parole.

Last month, a jury found Amanda Carmack guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent, strangulation, and domestic battery resulting in death. The same jury also decided she should serve life in prison, without parole.

On Wednesday, a judge formally sentenced Carmack.

Skylea was last seen on August 31, 2019. A Silver Alert was issued, but the girl was ultimately found strangled to death in a shed behind the family’s home in Gas City.

During her trial, Carmack’s attorney argued multiple times this case wasn’t murder, but a stepmother snapping and wasn’t premeditated.

During a cross-examination after being found guilty, Carmack told a prosecutor in part, “things happen.” Carmack has previously admitted to killing 10-year-old Skylea.

Carmack’s attorney, Dave Payne, told WANE 15 after the sentencing that she plans to appeal the decision.

