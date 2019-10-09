Gas City woman charged with strangling stepdaughter to undergo competency evaluation

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A judge in the case of a Gas City woman accused of killing her stepdaughter has appointed two doctors to evaluate her mental competency.

Amanda D. Carmack faces charges of Murder, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, Domestic Battery Resulting in Death to a Person Under 14, and Strangulation after police found 10-year-old Skylea Carmack’s body in a shed last month.

She reportedly confessed to the killing the girl, four days after she reported her missing. Police found Skylea’s body hidden in a garbage bag in a shed behind the family’s Gas City home.

Carmack filed a notice last month to use mental disease or defect as a defense.

On Wednesday then, a Grant Circuit Court judge granted a motion for a competency evaluation, and ordered appointed doctors for the evaluation.

Carmack has a jury trial scheduled for February 2020 in Grant Circuit Court.

Prosecutors intend to seek life in prison without parole.

