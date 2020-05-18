Gary police ask police for help in fatal shooting of boy, 12

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Gary police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the assailant who fatally shot a 12-year-old Chicago boy in the northwestern Indiana city over the weekend.

Demetrius Townsel Jr. was pronounced dead Saturday night at a Gary hospital. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the fatal shooting of the youth, who lived in Chicago’s Back of The Yards neighborhood, has been ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound.

Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said Monday that police detectives have no updates to offer the public yet in Townsel’s killing, but more information will be forthcoming later in the week.

