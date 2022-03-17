GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Garrett have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a vehicle theft last month.

It was Feb. 25 when the vehicle was swiped, police said. Authorities have not released details about the theft, and it’s unclear where and exactly when it happened.

On Thursday though, the police department released two photos of a suspect in the incident. He’s shown wearing khaki-colored pants and a dark hooded coat.





Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Garrett Police Department at (260) 357-5151 and ask for Sgt. Thomas (or any Garrett PD Officer), or send a message on the department’s Facebook page.