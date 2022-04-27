GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man has been arrested after police said he molested “several” children he was caring for over several years.

Tyler Hanna

Tyler Hanna, 30, of Garrett is charged with two counts of Level 1 felony Child Molestation and additional charges of Level 4 felony Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Level 5 Felony Child Seduction, and Level 5 Felony Child Exploitation.

He was arrested Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, the DeKalb County prosecutor contacted state police detectives to follow up on an existing investigation started by the Garrett Police Department on April 7. That complaint alleged Hanna “engaged in sexual conduct with several minor female children (then ages 8, 12, 15, and 16) that were under his care, over a three year period beginning back in May 2019,” state police said.

State police this week were able to gather enough information to establish probable cause for Hanna’s arrest. He was taken into custody and taken to the Auburn Police Department for an interview, then arrested.

He’s being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

State police said the investigation is “active,” and no other information would be released.