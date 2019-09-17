Garrett drug bust leads to three drug-related arrests

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — Two search warrants led investigators to arrest three Garrett residents on drug-related charges on Monday.

The Garrett Police Department, along with the Auburn Police and Indiana State Police SWAT team, executed two search warrants simultaneously for illegal drugs and firearms. One was executed in the 100 block of South Cowen Street while the other was executed in the 100 block of South Hamsher Street.

Arrested and Charges:

Dakota Aikins, 22, of Garrett, Indiana Dealing Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony Possession of a Syringe, a Level 6 Felony Dealing Marijuana, a Level 6 felony Possession of Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor

Krista Miler, 20, of Garrett, Indiana Dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony Possession of Syringe, a Level 6 Felony Dealing Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor

Andrew Woehnker, 25, of Garrett, Indiana Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor



Police did not say what happened to a fourth person that they said was originally arrested but has not been charged or named.