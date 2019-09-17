Garrett drug bust leads to three drug-related arrests

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — Two search warrants led investigators to arrest three Garrett residents on drug-related charges on Monday.
The Garrett Police Department, along with the Auburn Police and Indiana State Police SWAT team, executed two search warrants simultaneously for illegal drugs and firearms. One was executed in the 100 block of South Cowen Street while the other was executed in the 100 block of South Hamsher Street.
Arrested and Charges:
- Dakota Aikins, 22, of Garrett, Indiana
- Dealing Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony
- Possession of a Syringe, a Level 6 Felony
- Dealing Marijuana, a Level 6 felony
- Possession of Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor
- Krista Miler, 20, of Garrett, Indiana
- Dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony
- Possession of Syringe, a Level 6 Felony
- Dealing Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor
- Andrew Woehnker, 25, of Garrett, Indiana
- Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony
- Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor
Police did not say what happened to a fourth person that they said was originally arrested but has not been charged or named.