Game abruptly ends after shots fired during Carmel vs Ben Davis game

INDIANAPOLIS — What started as a normal football game between Ben Davis High School and Carmel High School Friday night turned into confusion and chaos as what sounded like alleged gunshots were fired during the 4th quarter.

According to Jim Inskeep from Carmel athletics, the game was suspended while coaches came together to decide whether or not the game would continue. They came to the decision to end the game.

As of right now, nobody was reported to be hurt.

FOX59 has a crew on the way to the scene, this story will continue to be updated as more information is released.