FWPD: Wanted man entered 2 Fort Wayne homes; arrest made after police fire chemical agent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A wanted man was taken into custody after police said he entered two south Fort Wayne homes Sunday morning.

It was around 10:30 a.m. when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit tried to “make contact” with 29-year-old Vincent Shelton, who was wanted on active warrants for robbery and a probation violation for being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Shelton went inside a home at 4621 S. Hanna St., police said. As police worked to help the residents inside the home evacuate, Shelton reportedly climbed out of a window and ran to a home next door, at 4619 S. Hanna St., a police report said.

The residents of that home were evacuated, as well, and police began to work to get Shelton to come out of the home.

After he refused, the police department’s Emergency Services Team and Crisis Response Team were both called to the scene. More attempts to get Shelton to emerge from the home failed, police said.

At that point, because Shelton refused to comply with police, police shot “chemical munitions” to get Shelton to surrender.

Officers eventually entered the home and Shelton surrendered. He was taken into custody and booked into Allen County Lockup.