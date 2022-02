FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police were called just after 8 a.m. to a home along Michigan Avenue for a domestic situation, dispatchers told WANE 15.

A FWPD SWAT vehicle was at the scene along with multiple squad cars. Viewer photos shared with WANE 15 show the scene:

Fort Wayne Police work along Michigan Avenue in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Chad Schlatter)

Fort Wayne Police work along Michigan Avenue in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Chad Schlatter)

Fort Wayne Police work along Michigan Avenue in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Chad Schlatter)

Fort Wayne Police work along Michigan Avenue in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Chad Schlatter)

Fort Wayne Police work along Michigan Avenue in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Chad Schlatter)

Fort Wayne Police work along Michigan Avenue in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Chad Schlatter)

Fort Wayne Police work along Michigan Avenue in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Chad Schlatter)

Fort Wayne Police work along Michigan Avenue in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Chad Schlatter)

Fort Wayne Police work along Michigan Avenue in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Chad Schlatter)

Fort Wayne Police work along Michigan Avenue in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Chad Schlatter)

The situation was resolved by 11 a.m.

Fort Wayne Police have not released any information. WANE 15 is working to learn more.