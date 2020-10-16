FWPD serve warrant at home near downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police serving a warrant at a home near downtown Fort Wayne late Friday morning suffered minor injuries while detaining a suspect.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police served a warrant at a home in the 1400 block of High Street, just west of Sherman Boulevard.

WANE 15 was on scene when officers carried large plastic bags out of the home. An ambulance was also on scene.

Police have not said what the warrant was for.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made, but a captain at the scene said a man resisted police and officers suffered minor injuries in the process.

High Street was closed to traffic in the area.