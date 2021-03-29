FWPD sergeant convicted in domestic strangulation case resigns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The former Fort Wayne Police sergeant who strangled his wife after a night of drinking last fall has resigned from the force.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena told WANE 15 that Boyce J. Ballinger “signed off as a police officer” Monday. She offered no other details.

Ballinger, 48, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of probation for Strangulation and Domestic Battery related to an Oct. 17 incident.

Boyce J. Ballinger

According to a probable cause affidavit, Ballinger’s wife approached him about the amount he had been drinking after he got home after a gathering with neighbors. She said at that point, Ballinger got angry with her and charged at her.

The affidavit said Ballinger put both hands around her neck and pushed her into a wall near the stairs. The woman said the encounter lasted only for a couple of seconds.

Once Ballinger took his hands off of her, she then ran upstairs into the bedroom and locked the door, the affidavit said.

Ballinger followed his wife and proceeded to bang on the door, the affidavit said. She said it was “like he was breaking the door,” she told police.

Ballinger’s wife eventually texted another member of the Fort Wayne Police Department about what happened. Police arrived at the home and talked with both Ballinger and his wife, and he was arrested.

The woman suffered neck pain along with redness and abrasions to her neck, the affidavit said.

After the incident, Ballinger was placed on unpaid administrative leave. After he was sentenced last month, the police department submitted a termination request to the Board of Public Safety.

As part of Ballinger’s plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors, he must abide by a no-contact order and complete a counseling program. He also must maintain fulltime employment, avoid drugs and alcohol, and have no criminal offense.

If Ballinger fulfills the terms of the deal, his felony conviction will be vacated and dismissed.