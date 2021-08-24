FWPD seeking public’s help to identify suspects in series of thefts

Suspects stole cash, credit cards from parked vehicles and used them to make purchases at various stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a series of thefts involving two suspects on Aug. 10.

On the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 10, two suspects arrived to Pine Valley Country Club on the city’s north side. They drove in what appears to be a black Mercedes GL350 SUV and got into two parked vehicles, taking cash and multiple credit cards.

The suspects used the stolen credit cards at the northwest Fort Wayne Best Buy and Target, then travelled to those same stores on the city’s southwest side. The photos below were taken inside a Best Buy.

Police add that at some point in this series of thefts, the suspects changed clothes and vehicles. The second vehicle used appears to be a Ford Transit type van with a company logo on the side.

If you have any information on these suspects, you are asked to call the FWPD Street Crimes unit at (260) 427-1383.