FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) asked for help in finding a suspect wanted on multiple charges across Allen and Johnson counties.

The FWPD identified the suspect as 33-year-old Cedric Carter, who is wanted out of Fort Wayne for failing to appear in court for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Carter is also wanted out of Johnson County, which is just south of Indianapolis, for strangulation and domestic battery charges, according to the FWPD.

Mugshots of Cedric Carter (Photos provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department)

Authorities said Carter is roughly 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Carter’s whereabouts should either contact the FWPD at 260-427-2535, contact your local law enforcement, submit a tip on Crime Stoppers, or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 app.