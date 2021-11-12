FWPD says shooting of 74-year-old man killed in SW Fort Wayne was not random

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police on Friday gave an update on a homicide on the southwest side of Fort Wayne earlier this week that left a 74-year-old man dead inside of his home.

It was Monday when 74-year-old Kenneth Ralph Behny was found fatally shot in the head. His death was originally investigated as suspicious, but Wednesday the Allen Country Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

Earlier this week, neighbors told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that Behny was a really nice man, and that nothing like this has ever happened in their neighborhood. However, on Friday they told WANE 15 that they still have a laundry list of questions.

They want to know if this was targeted or random. Is someone in custody or is the suspect still out on the loose? So we took their concerns to police.

“We don’t believe it was a random act,” said Sgt. Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne Police spokesman. “There is no continued threat to the community.”

Webb said investigators have “no conclusive suspects” but do have “people of interest” at this point. He added: “they wouldn’t rise to the level of a suspect at this point.”

Sgt. Webb added that detectives are still interviewing, still pulling video, and are still talking to people to get details .

Victim was found shot in his home.

“The deceased individual was like 73 (74), you know, that’s kind of unusual when you are talking about a homicide,” Sgt. Webb said. “That in itself, the age, a quiet neighborhood, people are going to speculate and talk. It’s not like your prototypical shooting. That’s going to raise issues, that’s going to raise questions and people are going to want to know what happened.”

Neighbors told WANE 15 they did not hear any gunshots. Sgt. Webb said when the incident happened, he did not recall any “shots fired” calls to dispatch.

Sgt. Webb said that all information is significant and if anyone has insight to call police.

“You never know, that could be the missing piece,” said Sgt. Webb.

FWPD asks for anyone with information about any crime to call FWPD at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.