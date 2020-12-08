FWPD responds to shooting on southeast side

by: Josh Ayen

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting that occurred in a southeast side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Just after 4:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and East Rudisill Boulevard where they found a white Hyundai sedan that had been shot at. An occupant of the car was hurt and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. It’s not know if there were others in the car.

It is unclear what events led up to the shooting.

Investigators have not released additional details.

