FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One adult male is dead after a Tuesday morning shooting that occurred at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham hotel.

Around 8:45 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the hotel at 4919 Lima Rd. The shooting occurred at a building near the rear of the complex.

Police are talking to witnesses who were present at the shooting. No information is known about potential suspects at this time.

WANE 15 has a crew scene on the scene to gather additional information.