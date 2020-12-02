Man dies after being shot in the head at Fort Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man found shot in the head at a Fort Wayne apartment complex early Wednesday has died, the Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called around 4 a.m. to the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive, inside The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments near the Memorial Coliseum, on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man outside the apartment building suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later, the coroner’s office said.

It’s still not clear what led up to the shooting, and no suspect information has been released.

Police at the scene were interviewing witnesses and canvassing the apartment complex for evidence.

Anyone with information was asked to call (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

This is the third shooting at The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments in the past four months.

Back in late August, a person was shot and killed at The Summit on Ridgewood Drive. Another shooting there early last month left a victim with non-life threatening injuries. In addition, FWPD responded to a standoff at the same apartment complex on October 20.

Fort Wayne Police have given no indication that the aforementioned events are connected.