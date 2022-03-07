FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four women and a man were arrested after Fort Wayne Police raided a southwest side home and found drugs, needles, scales and cash Friday.

Members of the department’s vice and narcotics division along with the Emergency Services Team – essentially the department’s SWAT team – served a warrant in the 1900 block of Kimberlite Place, which is in a neighborhood just off of Scott Road.

Inside, detectives found 10 grams of a cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and meth mixture along with 3.7 grams of fentanyl, .2 grams of Gabapentin – a painkiller that is also used to help seizures – and 4.7 grams of marijuana, according to a police media release.

Three digital scales, numerous used and unused hypodermic needles as well as other paraphernalia plus nearly $2,000 in cash were found at the home, according to police.

A .22 caliber handgun was also confiscated, and a man in the home has been charged for unlawfully possessing the weapon.

  • DWAYNE DEONTE MCGHEE
  • TRISTA RACHELLE THORNSBERRY
  • JUNE MARIE THORNSBERRY
  • Jamaureyia Graves

The following are those arrested and the charges they face.

Trista Thornsberry, 28, of Fort Wayne, faces counts of unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.

June Thornsberry, 55, of Fort Wayne, is charged with unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.

Dwayne McGhee, 32, of Fort Wayne, is charged with failure to appear on a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of dealing a narcotic drug, false identifying, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Jamaureyia Graves, 19, of Fort Wayne, faces a charge of possession of marijuana.

Janae Wilson, 23, of Fort Wayne, is facing counts of possession of marijuana and dealing a narcotic drug.