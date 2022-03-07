FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four women and a man were arrested after Fort Wayne Police raided a southwest side home and found drugs, needles, scales and cash Friday.

Members of the department’s vice and narcotics division along with the Emergency Services Team – essentially the department’s SWAT team – served a warrant in the 1900 block of Kimberlite Place, which is in a neighborhood just off of Scott Road.

Inside, detectives found 10 grams of a cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and meth mixture along with 3.7 grams of fentanyl, .2 grams of Gabapentin – a painkiller that is also used to help seizures – and 4.7 grams of marijuana, according to a police media release.

Three digital scales, numerous used and unused hypodermic needles as well as other paraphernalia plus nearly $2,000 in cash were found at the home, according to police.

A .22 caliber handgun was also confiscated, and a man in the home has been charged for unlawfully possessing the weapon.

DWAYNE DEONTE MCGHEE

TRISTA RACHELLE THORNSBERRY

JUNE MARIE THORNSBERRY





The following are those arrested and the charges they face.

Trista Thornsberry, 28, of Fort Wayne, faces counts of unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.

June Thornsberry, 55, of Fort Wayne, is charged with unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.

Dwayne McGhee, 32, of Fort Wayne, is charged with failure to appear on a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of dealing a narcotic drug, false identifying, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Jamaureyia Graves, 19, of Fort Wayne, faces a charge of possession of marijuana.

Janae Wilson, 23, of Fort Wayne, is facing counts of possession of marijuana and dealing a narcotic drug.