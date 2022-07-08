FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A now former Fort Wayne Police officer will not serve any time behind bars after pleading guilty to a felony count of domestic battery Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night, the the Board of Public Safety unanimously accepted his resignation from the force.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, 29-year-old Jordan Conn pleaded guilty to one felony count of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

An Allen Superior Court Judge Samuel Keirns accepted the plea and sentenced Conn to a 1-year suspended prison sentence and ordered him to serve one year on probation.

Keirns also ordered Conn to pay more than $5,600 in restitution, according to court documents.

On Feb. 5, Conn’s fiancé called emergency dispatchers and said he had punched her in the face and that she thought she had a concussion, according to court documents. She also said Conn was intoxicated and heading for their home address in a Fort Wayne Police patrol vehicle.

When an Allen County Sheriff’s officer arrived at the home, the patrol vehicle was not there and Conn’s fiancé had swelling to her face under her left eye, court documents said.

Jordan Conn

The woman told the sheriff’s officer she and Conn had been at a local steakhouse for dinner and then went to a bar to play pool. When they got ready to leave, she suggested she drive because Conn seemed drunk, according to court documents.

She told the officer Conn, at 6-feet tall and 195 pounds, had about five or six whiskey drinks between 6 p.m. and midnight, according to court documents.

Conn drove anyway, and as he arrived in the area of Interstate 69 and Illinois Road, he took his right hand and punched the woman in the face, she said in court documents. She told the sheriff’s officer the pain was a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10.

The woman also said in court documents Conn threw her phone back at her and it hit her in the stomach. She tossed the phone back at him and he punched her in the stomach with a closed fist, according to court documents.

She told Conn she was going to call 911.

“I dare you to call 911,” Conn reportedly said, according to the woman.

The woman did call 911 while Conn continued to drive, court documents said. Once they got home, Conn tried to get into his own truck parked across the street but it was frozen over. He got into his patrol truck instead and “peeled off,” his fiancé said in court documents.

The fiancé told the sheriff’s officer that there had been two other incidents with Conn that were never reported, according to the affidavit. Conn told her it was useless to call 911.

“If you call 911, they would never believe you because you are a dumb b—- and I’m a cop,” Conn reportedly told his fiancé.

The two had been together for about a year at that point and got engaged to be married in August, she added.

During the interview, Aboite Fire/EMS personnel came to make a medical check. The fiancé said she was having face pain where she’d been punched, but because she was a nurse, she didn’t feel she needed to go to the hospital at that time, the affidavit said.

She went to stay with her parents and tried to call Conn’s mother in Van Wert, Ohio, the affidavit said.

“Why would you do this to him?” Conn’s mother reportedly asked her and hung up the phone.

Conn’s police vehicle was found at an unidentified hotel and was towed back to the police department, court documents said. Inside the vehicle, police found the department-issued rifle, shotgun and bean bag shotgun. He was place on administrative leave.

Conn came on to the Fort Wayne Police Department in August 2016 as a lateral transfer from the Lima Police Department in Ohio, according to police records. He received a letter of reprimand in September 2021 for missing a training session.

After his guilty plea and sentencing, he was served a no contact order to stay away from the woman, court documents said.