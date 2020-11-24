FWPD offers tips to ward off purse snatchers as cases rise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department has issued a warning about purse snatchers, and offered tips to stop the crime before it can happen.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the police department said it was seeing an increase of reported thefts at stores where “those stricken with #StickyFingers” are taking purses or the contents from them while the owners are shopping.

Police suggest you carry your purse on you while shopping. If you do keep it in your cart, though, police say you should strap it to the cart using the child safety straps, or use a carabiner to attach it to the cart.

Also, keep the purse closed whenever possible, police say.

“Be safe shopping and always keep an eye on your stuff,” the police department said.