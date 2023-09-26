FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who is accused of leading Fort Wayne Police on a 68-minute pursuit in a car loaded with machine guns will return to court Wednesday facing multiple charges.

Brandon K. McBride, 37, was arrested Friday around 1 a.m. after he led police on a high speed pursuit that ended with McBride crawling at 20 mph in his red Pontiac G5, according to a probable cause affidavit.

McBride was charged with possession of a machine gun, unlawful carrying of a handgun, operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of a license, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon. He is also charged with infractions for improper lights on his license plate which court documents say started the chase.

At one point, according to court records, McBride allegedly stared into the face of Officer J. Corey as he drove down a cul-de-sac in a neighborhood on Shoaff Park River Drive and went right past the officer. The officer noted McBride’s facial tattoos, his dark hair in a long ponytail and that there was a woman lying flat in the front driver seat. McBride was smoking a cigarette, court documents said.

McBride is accused of taking police on a chase through several streets and then onto I-469, with several police cars following. McBride exited the highway at New Haven and encountered stop sticks, resulting in four flat tires.

Still, McBride went on until he got to Drexel Avenue and hit a squad car head on. He then allegedly backed his car into the lead officer’s car but continued to drive until he got to Norma Court and Lona Drive in a subdivision off Hessen Cassel Road because his car broke down.

Inside the car was a Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. In the trunk, officers discovered a Smith and Wesson 40 tactical stainless and another gun “that looked to be a World War 2 German stun gun,” court documents said. The gun was a 9mm with a long stick magazine.

“It looked like it was a parts gun modified to fire live rounds. We did a function check on the gun and found it to fire from an open bolt and was fully automatic,” court documents said.

When the officer checked McBride’s records, he came up as a habitual traffic offender who didn’t have a driver’s license and was a convicted felon who was not eligible to carry a handgun. The plates on the car were false and fictitious, according to court records.

McBride is being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $45,000 bond.