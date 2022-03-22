FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When they spotted the stolen black Ford Fusion with the license plate “MZPRFCT,” the Fort Wayne Police officers followed at a distance until the car pulled into a vacant lot.

They turned on their lights and parked behind the car, but when they began to walk up the driver tore off through some grass and back into an adjacent road.

Thus began an over two-mile high speed chase that wound through streets west of downtown and the south side and included collisions with multiple vehicles – one being a Fort Wayne Community school bus in the process of dropping off students.

Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 20-year-old Kiaundray A. Boykin with a slew of felonies connected to the chase, which happened March 15.

Boykin is accused of stealing the Ford Fusion outside a gas station the day before his chase with police, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Police followed him into a vacant lot off of Mechanic Street of West Main Street, and that’s where the chase began.

Boykin is accused of hitting speeds of 70 miles-per-hour as he wound around Fair and Center streets, over Main Street and onto Boone and Cherry streets and all the way to Van Buren Street and West Washington Boulevard and Fairfield and West Creighton avenues, according to court documents.

He ducked down alleys, ran stop signs and stop lights and crossed double yellow center lines the entire way, court documents said.

At some point along the way on Boone Street, a school bus with seven children inside came to a stop with its stop arm extended and its red flashing lights activated, according to court documents.

The driver saw the Ford Fusion coming, and before students could be let off the bus, the side of the car collided with the side of the bus and kept going, according to court documents.

Nobody on the bus was injured.

Boykin then collided with another car on Boone Street without stopping, according to court documents.

At Fairfield and West Creighton avenues, Boykin collided with a GMC Jimmy before crashing into a Chevy Cobalt. The vehicle Boykin drove spun and came to a stop on the side of the road.

People inside those vehicles hit by Boykin complained of pain in court documents.

Boykin is then accused of fleeing police on foot, finally being overtaken near the Dollar General at Calhoun Street and Rudisill Boulevard, according to court documents.

He’s accused of struggling with officers while being arrested and one had to strike him with a knee to Boykin’s thigh, court documents said. Officers also found 10 grams of marijuana inside Boykin’s jacket pocket, according to court documents.

Boykin faces felony charges of battery by means of deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement while operating a vehicle, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and auto theft.

He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while suspended, failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.

Plus, he is facing one count of passing a school bus when the arm signal is extended.