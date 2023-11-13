FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Just over five years after a shooting in a Kroger parking lot killed a man and injured another, the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) arrested a suspect in the homicide.

On Monday, the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 25-year-old Terrence Wintrode in connection to the 2018 shooting death of Brinden Hall-Fletcher, which happened Nov. 12, 2018, in the parking lot of the Kroger on W. State Boulevard.

Terrence Wintrode mugshot (Photo provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

According to the FWPD, officers arrested Wintrode without incident as he arrived for a probation meeting in Whitley County.

Wintrode faces preliminary charges of murder, felony murder and attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

When police arrived at the scene in 2018, they located another victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and learned someone drove Hall-Fletcher to a hospital, where medical personnel later pronounced him dead.

Investigators told WANE 15 at the time that an altercation happened in the parking lot before the shooting took place.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the FWPD with the arrest.