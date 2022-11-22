FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a months-long investigation, police have arrested a drug kingpin and his right-hand accomplice, the main operators of a major narcotic ring accused of supplying most of the hotels and motels throughout Allen County for several years, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators identified 49-year-old Kwan Ware, also known as “Tank,” as the “main distributor/kingpin pipeline of narcotics,” who lives in South Bend but is accused of feeding Fort Wayne pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The documents described 48-year-old Jamie Derkatsch as the main saleswoman for Ware. She’s accused of being in charge of the Fort Wayne apartment where the operation was based. The two were driving back and forth every week between the two cities in Derkatsch’s car, picking up pounds of meth and large quantities of fentanyl, the documents said.

According to the documents, Ware often stayed in Airbnbs to hide because of warrants for his arrests on other drug dealing charges Allen County prosecutors filed against him earlier this year.

Jamie Derkatsch “Tank” Kwan Ware Erin Holbrook

Derkatsch also frequently stayed at Airbnbs to elude police, the documents said.

The documents noted they had several women selling drugs for them over the years.

One of those women, identified as 48-year-old Erin Holbrook, was described in the documents as a “major conspirer” who was being supplied pounds of meth and fentanyl by Derkatsch.

The documents said through an informant, police confirmed the trio’s roles in the operation by setting up four undercover buys using a criminal informant between May 10 and Oct. 31.

On Nov. 18, Fort Wayne Police and the department’s vice and narcotics team served a search warrant at the operation’s apartment in Fort Wayne. The documents said the location of the apartment and the danger involved delayed police going inside, which gave Holbrook enough time to flush large amounts of meth down the toilet.

Two men were found in the apartment with Holbrook – one was charged with possession of methamphetamine while the other was not arrested. Neither were accused of being a part of the ring.

Police searched the apartment and found two large freezer bags with a large amount of crystal meth in the toilet. Police estimated about two pounds of meth had been flushed.

Police also discovered the following:

900 fentanyl pills

66.9 grams of methamphetamines

1.5 grams of cocaine tested positive

104.2 grams (bag weight) of marijuana

22-caliber long rifle, Phoenix Arms

Holbrook admitted to selling large amounts of meth and fentanyl, and that Derkatsch and Ware were some of her suppliers.

Ware is being held on $302,500 bail for seven charges:

Manufacturing/delivering/financing the delivery of narcotics, a level 2 felony

Manufacturing/delivering/financing the delivery of narcotics, a level 2 felony

Manufacturing/delivering/financing the delivery of narcotics, a level 3 felony

Manufacturing/delivering/financing the delivery of narcotics, a level 4 felony

Dealing narcotic drugs/heroin of at least 12 grams, a level 2 felony

Delivering or financing the delivery of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances, a level 6 felony

Derkatsch is being held on $302,500 bail for the same charges, along with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Holbrook is being held on $405,000 bail for ten charges, including 4 counts of dealing fentanyl, dealing cocaine and crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance.