FWPD looking for ‘persons of interest’ in motel killing

Jessica Sexton and Jeremiah G. Stevenson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find two people potentially linked to a killing at a Fort Wayne motel earlier this week.

Jeremiah G. Stevenson and Jessica Sexton have been named “persons of interest” in a fatal shooting around 11 p.m. Wednesday in a room at the Coliseum Inn at 1020 North Coliseum Boulevard. Jean Emmanuel Duperat, 41, died from a gunshot wound in the incident and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Friday, a police spokesperson said investigators were looking to speak with two persons of interest in the shooting and released an image of Stevenson and Sexton.

Anyone with information on whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP or Det. Cline at (260) 427-2231.