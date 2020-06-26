Police look for person of interest in killing of woman gunned down in front of home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for a Person of Interest in connection with the killing of a woman Wednesday outside a home in a northeast-side neighborhood.

Police are hoping someone can help them find 23-year-old Martrell Weaver.

Police investigating homicide at 1921 Clarmarnic Drive.

The shooting took place just after 5:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of Clarmarnic Drive, in the Kingston Park neighborhood near the intersection of North Coliseum and East State boulevards.

At the scene, officers found 22-year-old Amanda L. Hoglund in the driveway of a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics arrived to the scene a short time later and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy performed on Thursday confirmed that Hoglund died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

Shortly after the shooting on Wednesday police spokesman John Chambers told WANE 15 that witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored SUV leave the scene. A hit-and-run involving a dark-colored SUV was reported in the area, but the vehicle was empty when police arrived and they have not said whether it was tied to the shooting or not.

Chambers also said a male is suspected in the shooting, but at the time he could not provide any additional information.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Martrell Weaver is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.