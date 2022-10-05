FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man as part of an “ongoing shooting investigation.”

The police department released two photos of a man in a blue coat, jeans and white sneakers. The department said its Homicide Unit was attempting to identify “the male in the photographs regarding an ongoing shooting investigation.”

It’s not clear which shooting the man is linked to, or if he’s a suspect or a person of interest. No other information was released by the department.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the FWPD Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201, Crime Stoppers, or submit a tip through the P3 app.