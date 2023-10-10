FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 24-year-old man is charged with two counts of sexual misconduct after a teenage victim came forward about a sexual encounter in February.

According to documents filed in Allen Superior Court, Dmario Thomas is charged with sexual misconduct where there was intercourse and the defendant is over 21, and sexual misconduct where there was touching or fondling.

The victim was interviewed in March at the Bill Lewis Center for Children about an incident the victim said happened a month prior. The victim said she met a man named “DT” at the mall and began communicating with him through her school laptop for two weeks. She said in court documents she told Thomas she was 15 years old.

The victim told investigators she texted Thomas while she was at school on Feb. 13 and he picked her up at a Fort Wayne high school. She said Thomas drove to an apartment building parking lot on the city’s south side and they had unprotected sex in the car, according to court documents.

Thomas refused to come to the police station for an interview, Fort Wayne officers noted in court documents.

Police issued a warrant for Thomas’ arrest Monday.