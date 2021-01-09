1 dead in stabbing near downtown Fort Wayne

Just after 3 p.m., police were called to Ewing Street and Wells Street, on reports to a “battery in progress.”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after being stabbed near downtown Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., Fort Wayne police were called to a fight in the 1000 block of N. Well Street. Police say when they arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A person of interest is currently being questioned at the police station. Detectives are interviewing witnesses to learn what led to the stabbing.

The exact cause and manner of death, as well as the identity of the man who died, will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.