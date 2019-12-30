Man killed in southeast-side shooting ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man shot to death on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Monday afternoon has been identified.

Larry Montreal Briggs, 27, of Fort Wayne was found down on a sidewalk off Central Drive near Eckart Street around 2 p.m. Monday. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Briggs died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the area just east of South Anthony Boulevard on a report of shots fired. Dispatch told WANE 15 that one person was initially in critical condition.

At the scene, police confirmed the victim – Briggs – had died.

One neighbor heard the gunshots and witness the victim running and then collapsing.

“I heard four or five gun shots, then I saw the young man,” said a resident in the neighborhood told WANE 15. “He came out of the car and he was running down the street. He ran three or four houses and collapsed.”

The neighbor said when she heard the gunshots, she had flashbacks of a sound that is becoming way too familiar.

“Oh no not again,” she said. “Our house got hit about two weeks ago.”

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said detectives were working to learn whether anyone else suffered injuries, as well. Witnesses said a vehicle was possibly seen leaving the area with as many as two additional victims, she said, though that has not been confirmed.

There are multiple scene that investigators were working, Rosales-Scatena said.

Police tape could be seen stretched from one side of the street to the other.

No other information was immediately available.

WANE 15 previously reported one person was dead and another was in critical condition in a local hospital. Police later confirmed only one person was dead and there was not a separate injury.