FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a robbery and a shooting that both happened Thursday morning.

At approximately 9:25 a.m., authorities responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street on reports of a robbery.

While officers were responding to the scene, they learned that an adult male arrived at a local hospital in non life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound, but the FWPD did not explain how the shooting and the robbery were connected.

The FWPD said investigators are speaking with witnesses and persons of interest in order to obtain more information and figure out what happened.