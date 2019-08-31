FWPD investigating shooting after two show up at hospital with wounds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man and a woman showed up to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the hospital, which was not named in a press release, around 4:35 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said after being examined by physicians, it was determined that the adult male had life threatening injuries and the adult female had minor injuries.

Investigators at the hospital were unable to determine exactly where the shooting occurred and do not have suspect information at this time, according to police.

Police say the identity of the victims may be released at a later time pending family notification.